Obits

Harold “Short” Tesreau, 75, died June 22, 2019. He was born on July 10, 1943 at St. Louis, the son of Gabe and Irene Tesreau.

Short was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Wanda, whom he married on January 25, 1969 at the First Baptist Church in Fredericktown; daughter Kimberly (Kenneth) Cunningham; brother Floyd (Sandy) Tesreau; sister Helen (Glen) Polete; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Short was of the Baptist Faith, and enjoyed spending time with family and his grandkids.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

the life of: Harold “Short” Tesreau
