Harry Dale Tinnin, 93, died Friday, June 30, 2023, at his home in Fredericktown. He was born January 14, 1930.

Mr. Tinnin was preceded in death by his mother Mary Esther Hansen; father Forest Tinnin; sister Betty Tinnin; brother Carl Tinnin; wife Maria Tinnin; and sons, Carl, Buddy and John Tinnin.

Survivors include two children, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and extended family.

Mr. Tinnin was a locomotive engineer for the Terminal Railroad in Illinois and a proud member of the Masonic Order for 50 years.

He was of the Catholic faith and loved to dance, sing and play guitar which brought him, his family and friends great pleasure. He walked for his health and did so into his 93rd year.

Mr. Tinnin was deeply rooted in family and morality. He lived and led by the Golden Rule and left a legacy of kindness, generosity, love and positive Christian values. Despite the vagaries of life and his own personal losses, these traits were never diminished.

His family members said they "are grateful for the peace Dad has found, yet we will miss him greatly. He will be remembered in perpetuity."

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.