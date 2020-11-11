Harry Frederick Eichler, 92, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at ClaRu DeVille Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born March 3, 1928 in Bedford, Pennsylvania to Albert Edward and Alice Beulah (Rock) Eichler.

Mr. Eichler married Joyce Faulkner June 13, 1964. She preceded him in death on June 10, 2013.

Also preceding Mr. Eichler were brothers Ted Eichler and Richard Eichler; sister Helen Moreno and half sister Betty Wentz.

Survivors include his children Angela Eichler (Kelli Snyder) of Lawrence, Kansas and David Eichler of Cape Girardeau; stepsons Bruce Turner of Scott City, Missouri, Dennis Turner of Cape Girardeau and Robert Turner of St. Louis; stepdaughter Janice Roth of Jackson, Missouri; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Harry was a Korean War Veteran who served his country honorably. He was employed as a journeyman at McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis, and later worked at Madison County Road and Bridge. He enjoyed doing anything that kept him busy, including working on cars; construction and mowing his yard. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Fredericktown.

Graveside services were Friday, November 6, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks Veterans Cemetery in St. Louis.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.