Harry Lee Tripp Jr., 69, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Festus, Missouri. He was born January 27, 1953, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois to Harry Lee Sr. and Mary (Groothuis) Tripp.

Mr. Tripp married Christine Diane Keller September 11, 2004, in Fredericktown. She survives in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include his children Julie Cummings of Illinois, Lathicia (Joe) Ward of Fredericktown, Harry Tripp III of Arizona, Nichole Rodriguez of Illinois, Shawn Blum and Christopher Blum both of Patton; sister Sandy Barrett of Illinois; 14 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Harry was in the United States Marine Corp from October 10, 1970, to January 30, 1975, and served in the Vietnam War. He earned his associates degree in nursing and worked as an RN at the Menard Correctional Facility in Chester, Illinois.

He enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, hunting, and riding his Harley. He was a member of Fredericktown Masonic Lodge and was Grand Commander of the Grand Commandery of Knights Templar of the State of Missouri for 2021-2022. He attended God’s Country Cowboy Church in Fredericktown.

Masonic services were Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown.Funeral services were Monday, November 21, 2022 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Francis officiating.

Interment was at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown with full military honors.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association.