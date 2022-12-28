Harry Truman Link, 74, died Friday, December 16, 2022. He was born November 8, 1948, the son of George and Ola (Shafer) Link.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Earnest “Buddy” McDowell and Curtis Link.

Harry is survived by siblings, Norma Helm, Ethel (Raymond) Rehkop, Ida (Don) Firebaugh, Doris Young, Edith Link, Vada (Jim) Settle, Ray (Candi) Link; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Harry was of the Baptist Faith. He attended Cobalt Village Baptist Church and enjoyed tractors, farming, building models, and collecting ball caps.

Funeral services were Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. David McCutcheon officiating. Interment was held in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.