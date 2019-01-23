Try 1 month for 99¢
Harve Dale Hardesty, 89, of Fredericktown, died January 20, 2019 at Stockhoff Nursing Home. He was born April 7, 1929 at Brimfield, Illinois, the son of Ira B. and Laura F. Spain Hardesty.

Harve was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Imogene May Hardesty.

Harve is survived by son Roger Hardesty of Cancun, Mexico; daughters Beverly Freeman of Pena Miller, Mexico and Bonnie Roybal of Tucson, Arizona; sister Shirley Miller of Fredericktown; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

He enjoyed fishing.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Clyde Bess Sr. officiating.

