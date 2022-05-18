Hazel May Barton-Clark, 94, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Ozark Manor Care Center in Fredericktown. She was born November 19, 1927, in Potosi, Missouri to Enoah W. and Ethel (Rauls) Smith.

She was married to Wilbur Barton Jr., who preceded her in death.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Barton-Clark was preceded in death by daughter Shirley England; brothers Lee Smith, Denver Smith and Bob Smith and sister Marie Blackstone.

Survivors include sons Willie (Shirley) Barton of Marquand, Missouri, Danny (Brenda) Barton of Viburnum, Missouri and Mark Barton also of Viburnum; daughter Diana Marquez (Benny Giaratiano) of Viburnum; brother Donnie Smith of Durango, Colorado; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Hazel was a home health worker. She enjoyed fishing, playing croquet and spending time with her family.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, May 20. 2022 at the Cowboy Church in Fredericktown.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, May 20, 2022, also at the Cowboy Church with Pastors Steve Francis and Gene Rauls officiating. Interment will be at the Smith Cemetery in Oats, Missouri.