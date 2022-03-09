Heather Monique Johnson, 43, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born February 13, 1978, in Fredericktown, to Kevin Lee and Norma Kaye (Kemp) Kieffer.
Ms. Johnson is survived by her children Logan Johnson, Breanna Johnson and Nakota Saphian, all of Fredericktown; her mother Norma Kaye Bounds of Fredericktown; father Kevin Kieffer of St. Louis; sister Casey Williams of Troy, Missouri; and granddaughter Willow Rayne Whited of Fredericktown.
Heather collected old bottles, loved music, artwork, and spending time with her family.