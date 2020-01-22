{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Helen Louise (Hartle) Denman, 98, died Thursday, January 16, 2020, at her home. She was born August 29, 1921 to Oliver and Agnes (Crites) Hartle.

Helen married Howell "Hal" E. Denman December 13, 1942 in Marquand. He preceded her in death. Also preceding Mrs. Denman in death were her parents, seven brothers, and one sister.

Survivors include daughter Linda Unnerstall and son Rodney (Lisa) Denman; grandchildren Helen Elizabeth (Philip) Brooks, Christy Lynn (Jamie) Unnerstall, Ashlee Brooke (Mehdi) Denman, Rodney Taylor Denman, Karter Shipley Denman; great-grandchildren Christian and Jordan Sutton, Haylee, Blaike, and Emily Brooks; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Helen was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Fredericktown, and was a member of the V.F.W. auxiliary and the Madison Medical Center Ladies Auxilliary.

Funeral services were Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Dr. Lindell Sikes officiating. Interment was held in Marcus Memorial Park.

