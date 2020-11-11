Helen Marie Griffon, 76, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home in Fredericktown. She was born December 13, 1943 in Marquand, a daughter of the Rev. James Hadley and Lula Irene (Shrum) Mills.
On June 24, 1961 she married Russell Lee Griffon.He preceded her in death August 4, 2006.
Besides her husband and parents, Mrs. Griffon was preceded by son Ronnie Griffon; sisters Melba Sharrock and Metta Matthews; and brothers Julius, Hubert, Donald, Ronnie and an infant Charles Mills.
She is survived by her children Lori (Michael) Myers of Fredericktown, Danny (Sharon) Griffon and Dawn (Wade) Gipson of Cascade, Missouri; brothers James (Nina) Mills of Fredericktown, Ray “Frog” (Clara) Mills of Fredericktown, Jessie (Wilma) Mills of Patton, Missouri and Melvin (Carolyn) Mills of Marquand; sister Mavis (Clyde) Revelle of Patton; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Helen had worked for Cap America in Fredericktown. She enjoyed the outdoors camping, fishing and sewing but mostly spending time with her family. She was a member of the Church of Many Blessings in Fredericktown.
Funeral services were Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Mills and Pastor Ron Degonia officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.
