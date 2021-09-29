Helen Ruth Skaggs, 78, died Friday, September 24, 2021, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born September 2, 1943 in Farmington, to Joseph and Annabelle (Fink) Honerkamp.
She married Kenneth Ray Skaggs June 10, 1966, in Farmington. He survives at the home.
Other survivors include son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Carrie Skaggs of Fredericktown; daughter and son-in-law Kimberly and Dustin Dettmer of Arcadia, Missouri; one sister Mary Ann (Frank) Hale of Farmington; brothers Kenneth Honerkamp of Springfield, Ronald (Karen) Honerkamp of Farmington, Gary (Ione) Honerkamp of Farmington and Joe (Ann) Honerkamp of Fredericktown; sister-in-law Genie Honerkamp of Singapore; ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Besides her parents Helen was preceded in death by sisters Norma Jean Braun and Verna Mae Hartshorn; and brothers Carl Honerkamp, Marion Honerkamp and Robert Honerkamp.
Helen had been a teacher’s aide for the Fredericktown School District. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Farmington. Her greatest joy was cooking and taking care of her family.
Funeral services were Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Wilson Funeral home with Dustin Dettmer officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.
