Henry Andrew Kinneman, 81, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at his residence. He was born May, 31, 1939 at Knob Lick, Missouri, the son of Oscar Henry and Minnie Ellen (Lemmon) Kinneman.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents; brother Fred Kinneman; brothers-in-law Sam Whitener and Robert Whitener; and sisters-in-law Mary Whitener and Jean Kinneman.

Henry is survived by his wife Karen Mae (Whitener) Kinneman whom he married May 29, 1958 at Farmington; children Dale (Jayne) Kinneman of Fredericktown, and Sandra (John) Sample of Annapolis, Missouri; sisters-in-law Daisy Whitener and Annabel (Bill) Loyd, all of Farmington; grandchildren Tracy (Matt) Stroud of Farmington, Eli (Jessie) Sample of Annapolis, Travis (Kelsey) Kinneman and Zach Kinneman both of Fredericktown; and great grandchildren Bowen Kinneman, Brycen Kinneman, Ezekial Stroud and Baby Boy Sample due March 2021.

Funeral services were Friday, January 15, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Charles David McCutcheon officiating. Pallbearers were Eli Sample, Travis Kinneman, Zack Kinneman, Matt Stroud, Sam Whitener and Elvis Chamberlain. Interment was at Knob Lick Cemetery, Knob Lick, Missouri.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.