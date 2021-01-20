Henry Edward Hahn, 83, died Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Parkland Medical Center with family in attendance. He was born May 24, 1937 in Yount, Missouri to Harvey Rayford Hahn and Lacie Fulton-Hahn.
“Ed” as most friends knew him married Flora Jane Doggett also of Yount on June 6, 1959.
He survived by his wife Flora and his sons Brian Hahn of Fredericktown and Kevin Hahn of Jackson, Missouri; grandchildren Tyler, Ashley, James, Sarah, Kristin; and great-grandchildren Mya, Bailey, Gunner, Ali and Holden.
“Henry” as he was known by in the city (St. Louis) worked at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Co., building fighter jets for the Air Force and Navy. There he built well known aircraft such as the F4 Phantom, the F-15 Fighting Eagle, the FA-18 Super Hornet (the last 2 of which are still in service today) and the AV/8B Harrier.
Ed and family moved from Hazelwood near the airport in St. Louis to a farm he purchased in Yount, Missouri back to the community he was raised in in 1972. He raised hogs, cattle and row cropped all while still building planes in St. Louis. He drove back and forth daily 2 hours each way for 20 years.
After 35 years Ed retired and continued farming.
Not long after retiring he got the itch again to work on planes and began traveling the country working for a company that did warranty work on those very planes that he built years earlier.
After that he became an antique tractor enthusiast, more specifically a Leader Tractor enthusiast. Leaders were smaller, mostly wide front end tractors manufactured in Shagrin Falls, Ohio from the mid 30s to the mid 40s, two of which are out in front of the building now.
He founded the Leader Tractor Club. It actually became a Nationally known organization with 142 members in 26 states across the country. From New Mexico to New York to Florida. There were even members around the world from Canada and Denmark. He really enjoyed traveling across the country to shows and meetings, and loved meeting and talking to people for many years.
During all these years he was active in the community, willing to lend a helping hand when needed. He attended Higdon Christian Church where he was a Deacon and then an Elder for many years.
As age and health issures slowed him some, he never stopped caring for family, friends and all those he met. They will miss him greatly.
Funeral services were Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Jim Graddy officiating. Interment was held in Higdon Cemetery .
