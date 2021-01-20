Henry Edward Hahn, 83, died Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Parkland Medical Center with family in attendance. He was born May 24, 1937 in Yount, Missouri to Harvey Rayford Hahn and Lacie Fulton-Hahn.

“Ed” as most friends knew him married Flora Jane Doggett also of Yount on June 6, 1959.

He survived by his wife Flora and his sons Brian Hahn of Fredericktown and Kevin Hahn of Jackson, Missouri; grandchildren Tyler, Ashley, James, Sarah, Kristin; and great-grandchildren Mya, Bailey, Gunner, Ali and Holden.

“Henry” as he was known by in the city (St. Louis) worked at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Co., building fighter jets for the Air Force and Navy. There he built well known aircraft such as the F4 Phantom, the F-15 Fighting Eagle, the FA-18 Super Hornet (the last 2 of which are still in service today) and the AV/8B Harrier.

Ed and family moved from Hazelwood near the airport in St. Louis to a farm he purchased in Yount, Missouri back to the community he was raised in in 1972. He raised hogs, cattle and row cropped all while still building planes in St. Louis. He drove back and forth daily 2 hours each way for 20 years.

After 35 years Ed retired and continued farming.