Herbert V. Lewis Sr., 90, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in Fredericktown. He was born February 26, 1932 in Greenville, Missouri, the son of Joseph and Annie (Adams) Lewis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ralph Lewis, Clifton Lewis, and Kenneth Lewis; sister Maureen Middlecoop; and grandson Travis Lewis.

Herb is survived by his wife Virginia (Reeves) Lewis; sons David Lewis, Roger Lewis, and Herbert “Herbie” Lewis Jr.; daughter Carol Lewis; five grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.