Herschel Dewaine “Kayo” Smith, 80, of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his residence. Dewaine was born Feb. 4, 1941 in Fredericktown, son of Herschel D. “Tom” and Madge Bailey Smith.

Mr. Smith and Carol Ann Heise were married June 27, 1992 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife Carol; daughters Cynthia (Thom) Baker of Columbia, Missouri and Stephanie Syberg of St. Louis, step-sons Mark (Minyo) Ticer of Cape Girardeau and Eric (Jodie) Ticer of Jackson; sister Kathy (Robert) Paulus of Columbia; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

“Kayo” grew up in Fredericktown graduating from Fredericktown High School in the class of 1958. He moved to St. Louis then to Scott City before residing in Cape. He owned and operated Beltone Hearing Aids for several years before becoming a car salesman. He retired from Fisher Auto Parts in 2016.

Dewaine was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed his dog "Misty" and loved doing honey-do’s for Carol. Dewaine was a faithful member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church.