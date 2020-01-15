{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Hershel Bess, 83, died Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born May 16, 1936 at Coldwater, Missouri, the son of Emory and Radie Bess. 

Hershel was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles Bess and sister Irene Poole.

Hershel is survived by his wife Mary, whom he married August 24, 1957 at the Greenville Methodist Church; sons David (Tammy) Bess and Dennis (Joy) Bess; sister Jean Schmidt; grandchildren David Scott (Kerry) Bess, Dustin (Brittany) Bess, Mallory (Cory) Lawson, and Chelsea Bess; and great-grandchildren Jayden Lawson, Bentley Bess, Harper Lawson, and Aya Bess.

Hershel was a member of the Fredericktown Second Baptist Church, and enjoyed his grandkids, great-grandkids, and spending time working in his garden.

Visitation is after 5 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the funeral home with interment at Marcus Memorial Park.

