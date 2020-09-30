Herusel “Curly” Moyers, 93, died Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born February 11, 1927 in Elvins, the son of the Rev. Ira and Luaretta Moyers.

Curly was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Ruth (Johnson) Moyers; grandson and granddaughter-in-law Gregory (Sarah) Moyers; granddaughter Brandy Wimberley; daughter-in-law Jimilee Moyers; brothers Charles Moyers, John Moyers, Audie Moyers, and Wilburn Moyers; an infant sister; sisters Novella Lunsford and Doretta Martin; step-brother Chuck Ross; and step-daughter Karen Scott.

Curly is survived by his wife Joyce Moyers whom he married July 25, 1981 in Springfield, Missouri; son Richard Moyers; daughter Sherry (Brian) Nash; step-children Jane (Bob) Owens, Wayne Edwards, and Lori (Jimmy) Wimberley; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Curly was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed woodworking, playing music for church and nursing homes and was a foster parent for many years.

Funeral services were Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home. Interment was held in Hillview Cemetery.

