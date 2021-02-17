 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Howard “Ed” Halbrook
0 comments

Howard “Ed” Halbrook

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Howard “Ed” Halbrook, 82, died Saturday, February 6, 2021. He was born August 22, 1930 at Fredericktown, the son of Howard L. and Florence (Umfleet) Halbrook.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents and sister Phyllis Hefler.

Ed is survived by brother Kenneth Halbrook, sister Carolyn Halbrook, and niece Kristi Johnson.

Ed worked as a truck driver for Fredericktown Daily Express for a number of years.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News