Howard Edward "Dub" Cox, 89, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. He was born November 16, 1932, in Lilbourn, Missouri to Raymond Cicero Sr. and Deallie Mae (Malone) Cox.

Mr. Cox married Leoma Jewell Rutherford August 30, 1954, in St. Louis. She preceded him in death on April 17, 2019.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Cox was preceded in death by brother Jesse Charles Cox and sisters Marie Cox, Linda King and Betty Young.

He is survived by sons Gavin Cox and wife Diane, Shane Cox and wife Missy and Shannon Cox, all of Fredericktown; brother Raymond Cox Jr. and wife Evelyn of Annapolis, Missouri; sisters Shirley Westerman and husband Bill of St. Louis and Barbara Miller and husband Douglas Baker also of St. Louis; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Howard was a self-employed logger. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and music.

Funeral services were Friday, October 7, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Clyde Bess and Pastor Jim Jenkerson officiating. Interment was at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Fredericktown.