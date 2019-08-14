{{featured_button_text}}

Howard Edward “Eddie” Moyers, 75, died August 10, 2019 at Cape Girardeau. He was born December 12, 1943 at Mt. Vernon, Missouri, the son of Theodore Edward and Lydia Gertrude (Aslinger) Moyers.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Doris Stephens, Don Moyers and Dean Moyers.

Eddie is survived by his wife Sandy (Homan) Moyers whom he married July 29, 1972 at Marquand. Also, surviving are their daughters Gwen Kinkead of Marquand and Tara Francis of Fredericktown; and grandchildren Reese Francis, Loren Kinkead, Layni Kinkead and Alli Francis.

Eddie was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing, showing horses, riding his golf cart, watching Cardinal Baseball and watching his grandkids play sports.

Funeral services were Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Bryan Mills officiating. Interment was at Whitener Cemetery.

