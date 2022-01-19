Howard Harrison White, 91, of Fredericktown, died Friday, January 14, 2022, at John Cochran VA Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born May 6, 1930, in Fredericktown to Noah and Maggie (Tucker) White.

Mr. White married JoAnn May Benline in 1951 in Arkansas. She preceded him in death August 3, 2008.

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law Terry and Lisa White of Fredericktown and Eugene and Melinda White of Knob Lick, Missouri; daughter Patricia McGuire of St. Charles, Missouri; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife Mr. White was preceded in death by daughter Jenny O’Brien, brother Bill and sisters Donna, Thelma, Florence, Ethel, and Pearl.

Howard was a United States Army Veteran. He had worked at Parkway School in St. Louis and enjoyed NASCAR racing, traveling to Arizona and being outdoors. He was a member of the Fredericktown VFW and Fredericktown Eagles.

Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022 at Wilson Funeral Home.

