Howard Lee Crum Jr., 67, died December 10, 2018 at Carbondale, Illinois. He was born October 20, 1951 at St. Mary, Missouri, the son of Howard Lee Crum and Vicki Loraine (Mercer) Crum.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by daughters Suarra (Brad) Stark of Fredericktown and Jennifer Crum; brother Charles Haverstick; and sisters Suarra Baker, Karen (Mike) Klemme, Joy (Keith) Ragsdale and Leasa Strader.

Howard was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed watching the stock market and painting

A service may be held at a later date.

