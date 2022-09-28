Howard T. Henry 93, of Roselle, Missouri died September 17, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 12, 1928 in Fredericktown, the son of the late Archie Phillip and Inice Iona (Sanders) Henry.

Mr. Henry married Ella Mae Arnold June 19, 1949. To this union four children were born, Linda Joyce Ramsey (Roger) of Imperial, Missouri, Mary Susan “Sue” Wooten (Kenny) of Roselle, Howard “Michael” Henry (Deanna) of Barnhart, Missouri, and Patricia “Patti” Ann Klaverkamp (Bruce) of Barnhart.

Ella Mae preceded Howard in death April 18, 1998. He was also preceded by baby sister Mary Louise Henry; brothers James Phillip Henry and Reginald Denton Henry; brothers-in-law George Arnold, Roy Arnold, and Bill Jackson and sisters-in-law Edith Henry, Dorothy Arnold, Betty Arnold, and Dorothy Jackson.

March 20, 1999 Howard married Betty “Sue” (Harmon) Green. He gained four bonus children, Linda Roberts (Andy) of Fredericktown, Gregory Green (Mary) of LaFayette, Indiana, Tom Green (Margie) of St. Louis, and Tim Green (Debbie) of Oceanside, California. Howard is also survived by ten grandchildren, eight bonus grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, nine bonus great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren, sister-in-law Shirley Henry of Roselle, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Howard was a 1946 graduate of Fredericktown High School. He worked as a millwright mechanic for 39 years at American Can Company until he retired. Howard was a member of Bethel United Baptist Church in Fredericktown. He helped make and deliver the peanut brittle for his church for many, many years. He was a member of the Ozark Melody Boys Quartet, and he enjoyed singing in the church choir. Howard enjoyed hunting, riding motorbikes, traveling, and scuba diving. He loved to camp on Black River with his family and have hayrides across the creek. More than anything he loved time spent with his family.

Funeral services were Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Bryson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charles Buford and the Rev. Lindell Sikes officiating. Pallbearers were Mike Henry, Tom Green, Brad Wooten, Bobby Wooten, Brian Wooten, and Bruce Klaverkamp. Interment was in Sebastian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Sebastian Cemetery Association.