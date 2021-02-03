Hubert Cleveland Kennedy, 86, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus, Missouri. He was born February 5, 1934 in Oran, Missouri to Amon Joseph and Cella Jane (Slinkard) Kennedy.

Mr. Kennedy married Barbara Yancey July 4, 1954 in Fredericktown. She survives in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include son Rickey Kennedy of Fredericktown; brother Wayne (Sue) Kennedy of Arcadia, Missouri; grandson Tim Kennedy of Grand Prairie, Texas; granddaughter Kim Hinkle of Handover, Pennsylvania; three great granddaughters; three great grandsons and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Kennedy was preceded in death by son Douglas Kennedy and brothers Steve and Edward Kennedy.

Hubert was a 1951 Fredericktown High School graduate. He served 26 years in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran.

He retired as Master Sergeant and Avionics Maintenance Supervisor. After his retirement, Hubert worked as an electronic technician and later worked at Oscar Meyer as an industrial electronic service technician in Sherman, Texas for more than ten years.