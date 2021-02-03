Hubert Cleveland Kennedy, 86, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus, Missouri. He was born February 5, 1934 in Oran, Missouri to Amon Joseph and Cella Jane (Slinkard) Kennedy.
Mr. Kennedy married Barbara Yancey July 4, 1954 in Fredericktown. She survives in Fredericktown.
Other survivors include son Rickey Kennedy of Fredericktown; brother Wayne (Sue) Kennedy of Arcadia, Missouri; grandson Tim Kennedy of Grand Prairie, Texas; granddaughter Kim Hinkle of Handover, Pennsylvania; three great granddaughters; three great grandsons and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Kennedy was preceded in death by son Douglas Kennedy and brothers Steve and Edward Kennedy.
Hubert was a 1951 Fredericktown High School graduate. He served 26 years in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran.
He retired as Master Sergeant and Avionics Maintenance Supervisor. After his retirement, Hubert worked as an electronic technician and later worked at Oscar Meyer as an industrial electronic service technician in Sherman, Texas for more than ten years.
He was a member of the Elks Lodge, the VFW and the American Legion, all in Sherman, Texas and a Civil War reenactor. He was also a scuba and skin diver instructor.
Funeral services were Friday, January 29, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home with Dr. Lindell Sikes officiating. Interment was at the Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown with full military honors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.