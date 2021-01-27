 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hubert Cleveland Kennedy
0 comments

Hubert Cleveland Kennedy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Hubert Cleveland Kennedy, 86, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus, Missouri.

A full obituary will be published in the Feb. 3 Democrat News.

wilson-funeral-home.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News