Hughie L. Vandergriff, 79, died Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born born June 25, 1939 in Fredericktown.
Preceding Mr. Vandergriff in death were his son, Bruce Vandergriff of Crown Pointe, Indiana; his father, Lyman Vandergriff of Fredericktown; Mother Bertha (Stevens) Holland of Fredericktown; brother Bob Tinsley of Fredericktown; sister Dorothy Hasty of St. Louis; brother Harry Vandergriff of Long Island, New York; and sister Martha Pohl of Ditmer, Missouri.
Survivors include his wife Rinda L. (White) Vandergriff of almost 60 years and 5 of his 6 children Beverly Craft of Lakeland, Florida, Barry Vandergriff of Chicago, Becky Zdybel of Claremont, Illinois, Barbara Troy-Vandergriff of Perry, Michigan, and Brenda Figielski of Lake of the Hills, Illinois; brothers Vernon (Steve) Tinsley of Montello, Wisconsin and Jesse Vandergriff of Cuba, Missouri; sisters Brenda Hand of Fredericktown, Sally Wood of Fredericktown, and Joyce Vaughn of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; 14 grandchildren; 13 great grand children; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation and Funeral will be at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown.
Visitation is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Funeral service is at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019. Burial will follow at Higdon Christian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Higdon Christian Cemetery, c/o Higdon Christian Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.