Obits

Hughie L. Vandergriff, 79, died Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born born June 25, 1939 in Fredericktown.

Preceding Mr. Vandergriff in death were his son, Bruce Vandergriff of Crown Pointe, Indiana; his father, Lyman Vandergriff of Fredericktown; Mother Bertha (Stevens) Holland of Fredericktown; brother Bob Tinsley of Fredericktown; sister Dorothy Hasty of St. Louis; brother Harry Vandergriff of Long Island, New York; and sister Martha Pohl of Ditmer, Missouri.

Survivors include  his wife Rinda L. (White) Vandergriff  of almost 60 years and 5 of his 6 children Beverly Craft of Lakeland, Florida, Barry Vandergriff of Chicago, Becky Zdybel of Claremont, Illinois, Barbara Troy-Vandergriff of Perry, Michigan, and Brenda Figielski of Lake of the Hills, Illinois; brothers Vernon (Steve) Tinsley of Montello, Wisconsin and Jesse Vandergriff of Cuba, Missouri; sisters Brenda Hand of Fredericktown, Sally Wood of Fredericktown, and Joyce Vaughn of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; 14 grandchildren; 13 great grand children; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Visitation and Funeral will be at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown.

Visitation is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Funeral service is at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019. Burial will follow at Higdon Christian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Higdon Christian Cemetery, c/o Higdon Christian Church.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

