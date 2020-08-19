You are the owner of this article.
Ida "Elaine" Morgan
Ida “Elaine” Morgan

Ida “Elaine” Morgan, 79, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. She was born February 24, 1941 in St. Louis.

On December 17, 1970 in St. Louis she married Dwight Morgan. He survives in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include son Brandon Morgan of Crystal City, Missouri and grandsons Zach Morgan of Springfield and Josh Morgan of Festus, Missouri.

Elaine was a homemaker. She enjoyed working puzzles and collected strawberry knic knacs. She was a Jehovah’s Witness in Fredericktown.

A private memorial service may be held at a later date.

