Ina Sue (LaPlant) Graham, 74, died Friday, January 1, 2021 at her Pevely residence. She was born May 17, 1946, in Zion, Missouri, to Edward W. and Ruth (Pope) LaPlant.
Mrs. Graham was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Bobby LaPlant and Bill LaPlant; sisters Louise Boyd, Lucille Cooper, Betty Stephens, Mary Carr, Faye Finn and Lois Raff; and brother-in-law Harold Stephens.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Donald E. Graham of Pevely; sons Kevin Graham and companion Terri Eschbacher of Oakville and Timothy (Judith) Graham of Pevely; granddaughters: Emily (Brian) Jones of Frederica, Delaware, Amy (Aaron) Gemmell of Barnhart, Maddie Graham of St Louis, Deirdre Graham of Kirkwood, Abby Graham of Pevely and Erin Graham of Pevely; brother Bill LaPlant of Fredericktown; brother-in-law Barry Boyd of Kentucky; and great grandchildren Elena Rose Gemmell and Colton Graham Jones.
Ina had formerly worked as a pharmaceutical buyer. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hillsboro and enjoyed antiquing, shopping, growing flowers, her church and spending time with family and friends.
A memorial service was held Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus with Pastor Ryan Johnston and Pastor Jimmy Turner officiating.
