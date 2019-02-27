Try 1 month for 99¢

Iona June Jarrett, 81, died February 19, 2019 at Community Manor in Farmington. She was born June 21, 1937 at Womack, Missouri the daughter of Frederick and Marie Irene (Dalton) Steffan.

Iona was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Marion E. “Joe” Jarrett whom she married August 20, 1955 at Womack; grandson Joshua Phillip Jarrett; son Lindell Edward Jarrett; and grandson James Edward Jarrett.

She is survived by son Darrell (Jacque) Jarret of Womack; daughters Kathryn (Jeff) Barron of Womack, and Diane (Kevin) Gissel of Beavercreek, Oregon; daughter-in-law Kelly Jarrett; brother Bill (Mildred) Steffan of Womack; sisters Naomi Cartee and Louise (Acy) Ballew; grandchildren Clint (Emily) Lorelei and Tessa, Jess (A.J.) James and Payton, Travis (Eunjeong) Elon and Yuna, Nicholas, Jeremy (Samantha) Eli and Chloe, Tiffany (Levi) Kailee, Eryn and Aliviah, Sara (Joe) Joshua, Joe (Nikki) Alaric, Kristy (Michael) Kayclynn, Kyle (Raychel) Kayden and one on the way.

Iona was of the Protestant Faith, Calvary Church. She enjoyed sewing, baking, quilting, gardening and was active in the Madison County Farmers Market. Iona loved her Lord and her family.

Funeral service was Monday, February 25, 2019, at Crossroads First Church of God.

