Iris May Dalton Edwards, 84, of Euless, Texas died Friday, December 30, 2022 after several years of battling kidney disease. Iris was born August 4, 1938, at Cook County Hospital in Chicago Illinois to Gladys Opal Clark Dalton and Julius Frederick Dalton.

Iris was proceeded in death by both parents and both of her siblings, older brother Julius Fredrick Dalton, Jr. and older sister Lois Virginia Dalton Worden.

Iris is survived by her son Charles (Debbie) Edwards and grandson Justin (Stephanie) and great granddaughters Chloe and Stella, and grandson Jordan (Teresa); and son Fredrick (Crystal) Edwards and grandsons Christopher and Collin.

She is also survived by her sister Lois’ four daughters: Donna Worden, Jessica (Mike) McCarthy, Nancy Worden (Andrew) Huckaba, and Jan Worden Street.

As an adult, Iris earned a Bachelor of Science in Business with a minor in Management from Southeast Missouri State University and an Associate of Arts from Mineral Area College. She worked in many different professions over her lifetime including healthcare and financial operations.

She graduated from South Shore High School in Chicago and was a member of Lorimer Baptist Church. As a young adult, she played the violin at Orchestra Hall in Chicago.

When she was a newlywed (William), she began a youth group—teaching Bible and sponsoring parties and events. While in a rehabilitation center several years ago, she received a special dispensation to give communion to non-ambulatory patients and residents.

Over her life, she lived in Chicago, Lake Villa, Illinois, Fredericktown, and Euless.

Iris loved to spend time with family and to travel. Her journeys took her across the USA, Europe, the Caribbean, China, and Russia. One of her favorite places to vacation was Mackinaw Island, Michigan.

Iris had dogs most of her life and had special bonds with them.

She had a lifetime love of old Hollywood movies and as a teenager she kept up on the movie stars.

She was a jovial person of faith who enjoyed people. Iris thought that laughter and finding humor when appropriate was a good way to stay positive—especially when faced with difficulties and the daily normal frustrations of life.

A private family burial will take place in Patton Cemetery at a later date.