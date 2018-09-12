Iva "Lorene" Bounds, 97, of Fredericktown (formerly of Reynolds County), died Sunday, September 2, 2018 at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. She was born July 17, 1921 in Ellington, Missouri, a daughter of Charles Other and Delsie Myrtle (Rayfield) Stogesdill.
On April 22, 1946 in Piggott, Arkansas she was united in marriage to William Burnell Bounds. He preceded her in death December 13, 1992. Mrs. Bounds was also preceded by her only son, William Robert "Bobby" Bounds; one daughter, Thelma Darlene Mounce-Baker; four grandchildren, Paul Tate, Deanna Lechele, Matthew Whitchurch and David Glowczewski; two brothers, Pastor Doyle Stogesdill and Hayden Stogesdill; two sisters, Dorothy Yates and Geraldine Keathley; two sisters-in-law, Verna Stogesdill and Faye Stogesdill; and two brothers-in-law, Silven Yates and Garnet Keathley.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Barb and Ron Dement of Ellington; Fran and Larry Whitchurch of Fredericktown and Sharon and Dennis Walker of Lesterville; brother Beacher Stogesdill of LaCenter, Washington; sister-in-law Barbara Jane Stogesdill of Bloomfield, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Shane Dement, Vanessa (Eric) Redman,Tara Whitchurch (Amin Sykes), Jennifer (Jon) Gregory, Tina (Steve) Rhoades, Shannon (J.J.) Clinton, Kim Hutchison and Teishka Bounds; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In her early years Lorene had worked at the Paramount Cap factory in Ellington and later worked in nursing homes when she and her husband Burnell moved to Tarpon Springs, Florida. She had lived in the Reynolds County area most of her life so after a few years in Florida they moved back to Reynolds County where she stayed for several years until moving to Fredericktown to stay with her daughter and son-in-law. She loved to sit and look at photos and reminisce about the good ol' days when she would go hand fishing and the family would go camping and eat fried potatoes and the fish and frogs legs that the men had gotten. She loved listening to music, especially bluegrass and old time gospel, but her greatest joy were the family gatherings on her birthday and holidays. In years past she had attended the Lower Doe Run Baptist Church near Ellington.
Funeral services were Saturday, Sept. 8, at Wilson Funeral Home. Interment will followed at the New Redford Cemetery in Redford, Missouri.
