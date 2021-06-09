Jackson Lee Hammond, 82, died Monday, May 31, 2021 at his home in Farmington, Missouri at the age of 82. He was born on March 13, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois to Jack Lee and Clara Dell (Gable) Hammond.

Mr. Hammond married Dora Ann Barker April 23, 1960 in St. Louis. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include sons James Hammond and wife Reta Dearing-Hammond of Farmington and Jack Hammond III and wife Lisa of Arnold, Missouri; daughter Judith M. Villmer and significant other Edward Goff of Richwood, Missouri; brother Daniel Hammond of Desloge, Missouri; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hammond was preceded in death by sons Michael and Joseph Hammond and sister Judith Hammond.

Jack was a United States Army veteran. He was a machine mechanic at Piramal Glass Manufacturing Company in Park Hills, Missouri. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, crafts and video games. He was a member of the VFW #2426 in Desloge.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.