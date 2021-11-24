 Skip to main content
James Bland Cooper, 44, died Wednesday, November 17, 1921 in Farmington. He was born October 1, 1977 in Fredericktown, the son of Loy Melvin and Patricia Lynn (Bland) Cooper.

James was preceded in death by his grandparents Loy Melvin and Lucille (LaPlant) Cooper Sr. and Ernest Cleo and Lynn E. (Priest) Bland.

James is survived by his parents, Loy Cooper and Patricia Copeland; children Nathanial Scott Lewis, James Michael Cooper, Zachary Allen Cooper, Daemon Blaze Cooper and Natasha Marie Lewis; brothers John Paul Cooper of University City, Mo. and Adam Benjamin Cooper of Bonne Terre; sister Valerie Ann Houpt of Columbia, Mo; and grandchildren Esmae Ann Lewis and Addison Evelyn Rose Thurman.

James enjoyed fishing, reading, and building things. He was a tattoo artist.

Funeral services were Monday, November 22, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

