James David Dragschultz, 61, of De Soto, Missouri died Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Baisch Nursing Center in De Soto. He was born January 15, 1962, in St. Louis, to John Harry and Dorothy Leona (Kiefer) Dragschultz.

Mr. Dragschultz is survived by sisters and brothers-in-law Nancy and Mike Hamilton of O’Fallon, Missouri and Mary and Rodney Steingach of Houston, Texas; and six nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Bill and Michael and sister Susan.

James enjoyed listening to music and watching wrestling.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.