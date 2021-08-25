 Skip to main content
James Dempsey Sikes
James Dempsey Sikes

James Sikes

James Sikes

 Alan Kopitsky

James Dempsey Sikes, 73, of Scott City, Missouri, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at this home. He was born September 6, 1947 in Bonne Terre, Missouri to Elva Lee and Opal Izella (Newkirk) Sikes. 

Mr. Sikes married Brenda Sue Brown on May 29, 1970. She survives. 

Other survivors include son James D. Sikes Jr. of Scott City; daughters Teresa Lynn (Lonnie) Barton of Chaffee and Mary Elizabeth (Mike) Bles of Benton; eight grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

Mr. Sikes was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and three sisters.

He worked for the Chrysler Corporation. He was veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during Vietnam. He was a member of V.F.W., American Legion, DAV and FFA.

Funeral service was Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City with the Rev. Chad Bles officiating. Graveside service with full military honors was Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Lightner Cemetery in Scott City.

