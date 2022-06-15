James Edward Burnley (aka Jim or "J.B."), 64, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He was born October 15, 1957 in St. Louis, to Wilford and Sylvia Burnley.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years Sue (nee Wood); his daughter MaryAnn (Matt); son Clayton (Patty); and grandchildren Jackson, Grace (MaryAnn and Matt), Tyler and Ava (Clayton and Patty).

Jim was the youngest of four children. When his father fell ill, he moved with his parents from St. Louis to the family farm on Shetley Creek in Marquand. They later moved to Fredericktown to be closer to medical services. Jim graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1976. After a brief stint at Mineral Area College, he moved to St. Louis to attend St. Louis Community College at Forest Park where he earned a degree in funeral services.

Jim had a long career with several funeral homes in the St. Louis area. In 2008, he retired and moved back down to the family farm on Shetley Creek where he enjoyed raising cattle, chicken, pigs and goats.

Jim enjoyed working his farm, time with his family, attending auctions and going to Sunday service, first at Marquand Methodist and later at Gods Country Cowboy Church. He loved the Lord and considered his word to be one of his most precious possessions. We will certainly miss his sense of humor, quick wit and brutally honest temperament.

Jim was laid to rest at the Burnley/Skaggs cemetery at Shetley Creek on the family farm next to W.J. Burnley, his great-great grandfather. The graveside service was Thursday, June 9, 2022.