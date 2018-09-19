Subscribe for 17¢ / day

James Edward Kemp, 76, of Fredericktown, died September 7, 2018, at his residence. He was born June 24, 1942 in Fredericktown the son of Everett Edward Kemp and Thelma (Virgin) Kemp.

Mr. Kemp was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and daughter Kathy May.

James married Margaret McElyea January 28, 1972.

He is survived by his wife Margaret Kemp; sons Jimmy Kemp and Johnny Kemp both of Winter Haven, Florida, Ronnie Kemp and Dale Kemp both of North Carolina; daughters Patty (Tom) Pogue Angie (Mike) Oakley, both of Fredericktown, Carol (Gabi) Lopez of Perryville,and Christina of Illinois; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

James was a member of Cornerstone Tabernacle in Fredericktown. He loved fishing, playing music and spending time with family.

Funeral services were Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Eddie Spain and Pastor Carl Hutcheson officiating. Interment was at Barber-Whitener Cemetery.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: James Edward Kemp
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments