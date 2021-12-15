James Elvis Rohan Sr., 75, died Thursday, December 9, 2021, at his home in Fredericktown. He was born July 6, 1946, in Lodi, Missouri to John Henry and Mabel Louise (Ernest) Rohan.

Mr. Rohan is survived by his children Patsy and Jimmy Jr.; sister Nettie Jones of Fredericktown and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Winfred, Paul, Donald, and Charles and sisters Ella Skaggs and Evelyn Reeves.

James had worked as a forklift driver at a charcoal plant in Arizona. He enjoyed visiting with his friends and family.

Funeral services were Monday, December 13, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Carl Hutchinson officiating. Interment was at the Roselle Cemetery in Roselle, Missouri.

