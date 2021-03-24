James Fay Thompson, 80, died Friday, March 19, 2021 in Fredericktown. He was born March 26, 1940 in Van Buren, Missouri, the son of James Frank and Elsie (McGauhey) Thompson.

James was the youngest of 10 children Lillie Jane Wise, Dorothy Marie King Smith, Freddy Lewis King, Floyd Orville King, Gail Arland Thompson, Cecil Burtran Thompson, Annie Mary Thompson Williams, and twin brother David Thompson. He is survived by one sister, Myrtle Louise Thompson Crouch.

James married Neola Marie Kelly Thompson Jackman resulting in the birth of two children, Elizabeth Faye Jackman who James gave his last name shortly after their marriage and made her his oldest daughter and Terry Lee Miller, both from his marriage to Neola.

In November of 1980, he married Ruth Ann Williams. He is survived by his wife Ruth Ann Thompson, children Ronnie Dean White & Angela Dawn Huskey, Terry Lee Miller and Elizabeth Fay Hendrix; 28 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

James worked various jobs in his younger years as a gas station attendant, sawmill worker, and oil rig worker. He also worked as a chimney stack cleaner until his retirement at age 69 years.

Funeral services were Monday, March 22, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Michael McGee officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Park.

