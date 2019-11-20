{{featured_button_text}}

James “Jim” Harold Clark, 57, died Friday, November 15, 2019 in Bismarck, Missouri. He was born February 13, 1962 in St. Louis County, to Roger Harold Clark and Sue LaVern (Daniel) Clark.

Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents.

He is survived by his father Roger Clark and mother Sue Clark and brothers Douglas Clark of Elsberry, Missouri and David Clark of Fredericktown.

Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed working on British Automobiles and would build a lot of his own tools. He liked hiking, enjoyed life and loved the Lord.

Visitation is at 5 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services are at 11 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, at Follis & Sons with Pastor Steve Francis officiating. Interment will be at Clark's Cemetery in Midridge, Missouri.

