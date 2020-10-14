 Skip to main content
James “Jim” Riley King

James “Jim” Riley King, 90, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his home in Fredericktown. He was born September 30, 1930 at Central City, Kentucky, the son of Robert and Edna May (Basham) King.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother Bobby King; sister Betty Jewell Peterson; daughter Elmita Jane King; and his wife Lois Jean (Coomer) King whom he married December 31, 1951, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jim is survived by son James Ray King and daughter Doris Jean Kennedy; sister Dorothy Harper; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Funeral services were Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment was at Oak Grove Cemetery.

