You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James “Jimbo” Lyn Mikel
0 comments

James “Jimbo” Lyn Mikel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

James “Jimbo” Lyn Mikel, 54, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Fredericktown. He was born April 24, 1966 in St. Louis, the son of Patsy Williamson. 

Jimbo was preceded in death by brothers Mike Mikel and Terry Mikel; sister Kathy Williamson and father James Williamson.

Jimbo is survived by his children Justin Lee Mikel of Fredericktown and Brandi Leigh Mikel of Park Hills, Missouri; his fiance Michelle Smith; brother Curt Mikel of Emminence, Missouri; sisters Annette Walters of Byrnes Mills, Missouri and Carrie Moses of Hillsboro, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was Monday, August 10, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Eddie Mouder officiating. Pallbearers were Mike Pearson, Matt Walker, Andy Henderson, Bill West, Corey Evans, J.J. Snell Jr. and Eddie G. Evans.

follisandsonsfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Mikel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News