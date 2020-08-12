Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

James “Jimbo” Lyn Mikel, 54, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Fredericktown. He was born April 24, 1966 in St. Louis, the son of Patsy Williamson.

Jimbo is survived by his children Justin Lee Mikel of Fredericktown and Brandi Leigh Mikel of Park Hills, Missouri; his fiance Michelle Smith; brother Curt Mikel of Emminence, Missouri; sisters Annette Walters of Byrnes Mills, Missouri and Carrie Moses of Hillsboro, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.