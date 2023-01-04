James Kenneth Steska, 96, loving husband and father of three died Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was born August 25, 1926, in St. Louis, to John and Mary (Dunlevy) Steska.

Mr. Steska married Esther Marie Schultz January 3, 1948. They raised three children, Daniel, Thomas, and Kristina. James is survived by his children, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

James served in the United States Coastguard, defending the California coast, during WW II. He retired from Laclede Gas Company in St. Louis, and faithfully served as pastor at the Timber Ridge Church of Jesus Christ, Perryville, MO for 33 years.

Over his long life, James and his wife Esther enjoyed traveling abroad, fishing, camping, gardening, and raising a few livestock. James was quick to share a story with a smile and a chuckle. He could often be found reading his Bible, maintaining his land, or enjoying the outdoors. He leaves a legacy of dedication to his family and church, faithfulness in hardship, strong work ethic, and good humor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Timber Ridge Church, 10074 Hwy J., Perryville, MO 63775

Funeral services were Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Dan Steska officiating. Interment was held in Timber Ridge Cemetery,