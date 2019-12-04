{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

James Otis Goldsberry, 86, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was born April 28, 1933 in Newman, Illinois, the son of Ephriam and Mary Lois Goldsberry.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Rebecca Lynn Homann; brothers Ralph Eugene Goldsberry, Ephriam Goldsberry Jr., George Frederick Goldsberry, and one (1) sister Mary Jane Rowley.

Jim is survived by his wife Peggy Goldsberry whom he married December 25, 1953 at Villa Grove, Illinois Christian Church; sons James (Jean) Goldsberry Jr. and Dale (Tammy) Goldsberry; grandchildren Michael Goldsberry, Sue Ann (Nick) Cochran, Jennifer (John) Meyer, Theresa (Patrick) Beezley, Jamie (Brandon) Brummett, and Ty Alexander; and great-grandchildren A.J., Beau, Brynlee, Willow, Flora, Hannah, Aaron, Dillon, and Kayden.

Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Korera and Vietnam. He was active with the Masons and Shriners, was of the Christian Faith, and enjoyed hunting, horseback riding, family, traveling, camping, and helping people.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m., December 7, at Follis & Sons with the Rev. Hugo Walka officiating. Interment will be at Marcus Memorial Park.

