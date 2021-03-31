 Skip to main content
James Patrick Whelen
James Patrick Whelen, 83, died Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Farmington. He was born January 18, 1938 in Roselle, Missouri, the son of Patrick Cornelius and Lucy (Knotts) Whelen.

James was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife Anna Marie (Glover) Whelen whom he married December 7, 1963 in Fredericktown; son Scott Whelen; and grandchildren Kaysee Whelen and Brandon Whelen.

James enjoyed hunting, fishing, car racing, and the outdoors.

Funeral services were Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment was in the Christian Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

