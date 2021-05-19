James R. “Jim” King, 85, died Friday, May 14, 2021. He was born August 9, 1935 in French Mills, Missouri, the son of Simon and Martha Iola (McDowell) King.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Bonnie Wray, Simon Edward King, Richard King, Connie McClain, and Mary Alice King.

Jim is survived by his wife Phyllis (Williams) King whom he married March 24, 1956 in Fredericktown; their children Sheila Hayman and Shelly (Dink) Bowles; grandchildren Holly Smith (Aaron), Jessica Stevens (Dan), Danielle Tomlison (Tony), Joshua Bowles, Gabriel Bowles (Tiffany), Brandy Irvin (Eric) and Rebecca Montgomery (Jacob); great grandchildren Maggie Gallagher, Samiel Tomlison, Benjamin Stevens, Tessa Stevens, Kaitlynn Bowles, Mason Bowles, Ranger Irwin, Rio Irvin and Genevieve Montgomery; and one great great grandchild Nora Kate Bowles.

Jim was a member of the Fredericktown Christian Church. He was an avid fisherman.

Funeral service was Monday, May 17, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Bill Wright officiating. Interment was at the Christian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.