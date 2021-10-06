James R. Miller, 43, died Monday, September 27, 2021. He was born December 7, 1977 in St. Louis, the son of James Miller and Alberta Miller.

James was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents Phillip T. Catlett and Frances Schutte.

James is survived by his wife Jennifer, whom he married August 14, 1998 in St. Francois County; daughters Julianna Rose Miller, Amelia Mae Miller, and Norah Ann Miller; sister Tina (Jason) Hinkle and his father James Miller.

James was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed building cars, riding his dirt bike, playing pool, shooting guns and spending time with his family and friends.

Funeral services were Friday, October 1, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Rev. Bryan Mills officiating. Interment was in Little Vine Cemetery.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.