James Randall Gore, 88, of Fredericktown, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at Camelot Nursing Home in Farmington. He was born January 12, 1935, in Jemison, Alabama to Claude Eugene and LeFoyle Gervis (Dorminey) Gore.

Mr. Gore is survived by his daughter Julia Ann Dodson of Burnsville, North Carolina; sister, Donna Johnson; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

James was a United States Army veteran. He owned and operated the Millcreek Bait and Tackle Shop in Fredericktown for several years.

Graveside services will be held April 3, 2023, at Chilton Memorial Gardens in Clanton, Alabama.