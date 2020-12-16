James Raymond Miller, 62, died Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born April 14, 1958 at South Williamson, Kentucky, the son of James and Doris Miller.

James was preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard Burges Miller Sr. and sister Regina Miller.

James is survived by his wife Janet (Polete) Miller whom he married September 3, 1977 at Higdon, Missouri; son Lucas (Melissa) Miller; daughters Amanda Miller and Angela (Kevin) Griffon; brother Jeffrey Miller; sister Teena Buttrey; and grandchildren Brett Seper, Colton Miller, Noah Brown, Vincent Brown, Abigail Miller, Allisyn Warden, Grant Miller and Trevor Griffon.

James was of the Pentecost Faith and was a member of the Open Door Tabernacle. He enjoyed serving the Lord, vintage muscle cars, guitars, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Funeral services were Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Open Door Tabernacle with the Rev. Daniel Mills and Bro. Jeremiah Wilson officiating. Interment was held in Beyond the Open Door Cemetery.

