You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
James Robert Burns
0 comments

James Robert Burns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

James Robert Burns, 73, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Ozark Manor Care Center in Fredericktown. He was born September 13, 1946 in St. Louis, a son of Robert and Lavern (McGee) Burns.

Mr. Burns married Delie Diane Tripp December 21, 1966 in St. Louis. She preceded him in death March 9, 2018. Mr. Burns was also preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.

Those surviving include his sons Gregg Burns and wife Heather of Marble Hill, Missouri and Jimmy Burns of Fredericktown; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

James was a United States Army veteran. He had worked as a driver delivering snack cakes. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid collector of baseball cards.

A graveside service was held Monday, July 20, 2020 with military honors at the Snowdenville Cemetery near Cornwall, Missouri.

wilson-funeral-home.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Burns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News