James Robert Burns, 73, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Ozark Manor Care Center in Fredericktown. He was born September 13, 1946 in St. Louis, a son of Robert and Lavern (McGee) Burns.
Mr. Burns married Delie Diane Tripp December 21, 1966 in St. Louis. She preceded him in death March 9, 2018. Mr. Burns was also preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.
Those surviving include his sons Gregg Burns and wife Heather of Marble Hill, Missouri and Jimmy Burns of Fredericktown; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
James was a United States Army veteran. He had worked as a driver delivering snack cakes. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid collector of baseball cards.
A graveside service was held Monday, July 20, 2020 with military honors at the Snowdenville Cemetery near Cornwall, Missouri.
